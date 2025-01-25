Bahamian Talent to Headline Atlanta’s Caribbean Tropic Jam Concert

Nishie L.S., alongside S. Collie and the VIPS Band

Atlanta, Georgia – Bahamian music sensation Nishie L.S., alongside S. Collie and the VIPS Band, will bring the authentic rhythms of The Bahamas to Atlanta, Georgia as they headline the highly anticipated Caribbean Tropic Jam Concert.

7th Jewel Entertainment, organizers of the concert, set for March, 7, 2025, said they wanted to bring Bahamian talent to the Atlanta area where there is a growing Bahamian community. Bands from the Caribbean Hispanic community will also be present.

“There have been some Bahamians perform over the years and we’ve seen a whole lot more people from The Bahamas coming through,” they said. “Nishie in particular recently performed at a birthday party, we’ve had others perform at Caribbean events and with Atlanta being a city that has Bahamian restaurants, and even the Atlanta Junkano Group, we thought it was time to bring in talent as people kept saying they would enjoy it.”

With the concert, organizers hope promises to deliver an unforgettable cultural experience, celebrating the vibrant sounds of Junkanoo, rake and scrape, and the essence of Bahamian music.

“Returning to Atlanta feels surreal,” said Nishie when asked how she feels about being invited to perform. “I love the love and energy and the experience I’ve had there already was overwhelming. It’s incredible to know my music resonates with people far beyond The Bahamas. This isn’t just a concert—it’s an experience. I want everyone, from every background, to feel the passion and vibrancy of Bahamian culture.”

Nishie L.S., known for her captivating performances, shared her gratitude for the unwavering support she's received throughout her journey.

“It’s amazing to see my fan base growing internationally,” she added. “I’ve had the opportunity to perform in places like South Carolina, Florida, and even Brazil. But Atlanta holds a special place in my heart because of how warmly I’ve been welcomed here. This time, I’m thrilled to share the Bahamian experience with an even wider audience. The last time I performed here, it felt like home—a Regatta or Junkanoo celebration in a different country. I’m excited to recreate that magic and introduce even more people to the beauty of Bahamian music and culture.”

For tickets and more information, please visit www.shorturl.at/0kYF2