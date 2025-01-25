Man shot dead outside a business establishment on Cowpen Road Friday 24th January… Homicide #3

Scenes from the third homicide for the year on Cowpen Road just outside an establishment near Brian’s Way.

NASSAU| A man is dead according to police in the Cowpen Road area where the Shotspotter technology detected gunfire.

Police tell us around 10:00pm a male was shot dead near Brian’s Way. The victim was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a business establishment. This latest incident records the third homicide incident for the year.

While police are still conducting their preliminary investigations, they understand that a burgundy Japanese vehicle approached an establishment, where an occupant opened fire on a patron, shooting the victim in the head. There should be CCTV footage of the incident.

Lathario Missick

Meanwhile 39-year-old Lathario Missick has been formally charged with Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder, linked to the fatal shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on January 13 – the country’s first murder of the year.

The incident unfolded outside a residence on Lakeshore Road, near Tucker Road, when the victim and two other individuals were standing outside when a black American-model sedan approached from Rupert Dean Lane.

Back in January 2015 Missick was charged with the January 3 death of Calderon Hall.

We report yinner decide!