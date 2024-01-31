Homicide #20 claims the life of a female on Cordeaux Ave. and Ragged Island Street – Two shot one died on scene..

Homicide #20

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a double shooting this evening has left a female dead.

Police were called to Cordeaux Ave. and Ragged Island Street. Bahamas Press understands one of the females died on the scene while the other female was taken to hospital where her condition is unknown at this time. The incident climbs the homicide count to 20 in the month of January.

Meanwhile BP is reporting a 17-year-old male is hospitalized following a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of Charles Vincent Street on Tuesday 30th January, 2024.

Reports are that around 4:20 p.m., the victim, while inside a business establishment, received information about an unknown male attempting to steal his Krypton motorcycle outside, and as a result, he went outside and confronted the suspect.

It is reported that during the confrontation the suspect produced a handgun, shot the victim in the upper torso, and fled the scene on foot in a western direction, successfully escaping. The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he remains in critical condition.

