Homicide #58 victim is Pinewood’s “dirty south” Gang leader Duran “Monster” Neely

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning another gang leader in the country is dead.

Duran “Monster” Neely has been shot to death this evening just off Munnings Road off Gladstone Road.

According to sources his vehicle reportedly came under heavy gunfire, taking so many rounds that it eventually caught fire. Duran Neely was said to be the leader of a Pinewood’s gang known as “Dirty South.”

Back in January Neely was in a bad crash where his truck was a total write-off. Tonight he is dead.

We report yinner decide!