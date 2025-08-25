Minister Glover-Rolle on the sudden passing of Mr. Kenneth Wilkinson, Assistant Director of Labour

Mr. Kenneth Wilkinson, Assistant Director of Labour

STATEMENT: It is with deep sadness that I, on behalf of the Ministry of Labour and the Public Service, extend heartfelt condolences on the sudden passing of our colleague, Mr. Kenneth Wilkinson, Assistant Director of Labour.

Mr. Wilkinson was a dedicated public servant whose career embodied commitment, and a passion for advancing the cause of workers in The Bahamas. Over his years of service within the Department of Labour, he gave his very best to ensuring safety and occupational standards in the workplace, overseeing compliance with labour OSH standards, and management of facilities, labour polls and other relevant standards within the Department, in New Providence and also for a period in Exuma.

To his family, we share in your sorrow and pray that you are comforted by the love of God and the knowledge that Kenneth’s legacy of service was one that is recognized even as he was preparing to head to work this morning, before being unfortunately met with his demise. To the staff of the Department of Labour, I mourn with you. ‘Wilkie’ was not just a leader, but also a mentor to many, a friend, and a strong, steady presence in the Department.

The Government of The Bahamas recognizes his contributions and his role in strengthening our nation’s labour framework. His sudden passing is a great loss, not only to his family and colleagues, but to the country he also represented in his days as a national basketball superstar.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his work continue to inspire us as we carry forward the mission to which he dedicated himself so wholeheartedly.