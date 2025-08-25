The Last Night of Goombay Summer Festival 2025 a Huge Success

NASSAU, Bahamas – There was a tremendous turnout for the final night of Goombay Summer Festival 2025 held downtown Nassau on Friday, August 22, 2025. In attendance were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. I. Chester Cooper; Ann Marie Davis Of The Office Of The Spouse Of The Prime Minister; Mrs. Cecelia Cooper; Minister of State in the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources the Hon. Zane Lightbourne; Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles; Acting Permanent Secretary, MOTIA, Lisa Adderly-Anderson; Permanent Secretary, the Ministry Housing & Urban Renewal, Reginald Saunders; Deputy Director General, MOTIA, Dr. Kenneth Romer and other Tourism and Government Officials.

Headlining the event were Kenyatta Taylor, Avvy, Nishie L.S. and D Mac (backed by Shaad Collie and The VIPs) and Rika C & DJ ACE were the MCs. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)