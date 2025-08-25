Mrs. Ann Marie Davis Presents Back-to-School Shoe Vouchers

Mrs Ann Marie Davis and Economic Minister Michael Halkitis

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister said it is with a sense of great joy and community spirit that her office recently donated back-to-school shoe vouchers for John’s Shoes and Clark Shoes to the children returning to school in the Constituencies of Mount Moriah, Centreville, Bain and Grants Town and St. Barnabas as well as to the Children’s Emergency Hostel and the Ranfurly Homes for Children.

Mrs. Davis said, “As the academic year approaches, we are reminded of the many opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for our students. One challenge that often goes unspoken is the simple but essential need for proper footwear.”

She said, “Shoes are more than just items of clothing, they are a source of comfort, confidence and dignity. They carry our children to their schools, their classrooms, where their futures are shaped.”

Mrs. Davis noted that the cost of shoes can be a significant burden and no child should have to walk into a classroom feeling self-conscious or unprepared because he or she lacks what so many take for granted.

She said, “The Office of the Spouse is proud to donate shoe vouchers that will help students get a good pair of shoes to start the school year.”

Mrs. Davis also thanked the donors for their support and for making the donations possible.

On hand to accept the donations were the Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources and Member of Parliament (MP) for Centreville, the Hon. Jomo Campbell; the Minister of Economic Affairs, Sen. the Hon. Michael Halkitis; Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and MP for Bain and Grants Town, Wayde Watson and Executive Chairman, The Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority and the MP for Mount Moriah, the Hon. McKell Bonaby.

(BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

Centreville MP Minister Jomo Campbell presented with vouchers by Mrs Ann Marie Davis for his back to school constituents!

MP for Bains and Grants Town receives shoe vouchers from Mrs Ann Marie Davis.