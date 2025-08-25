Prime Minister On the 25th Anniversary of the Passing of Sir Lynden O. Pindling

Sir Lydnen Pindling

Today Ann and I, together with the entire nation, pause to remember the life and legacy of the Father of our Nation, the late Sir Lynden O. Pindling, on the twenty-fifth anniversary of his passing.

Twenty-five years ago, our country lost a leader whose vision, courage and determination transformed the course of Bahamian history. Sir Lynden was the architect of modern nationhood. He guided our people from colonial rule to independence, and in doing so gave us the opportunity to stand tall and claim our rightful place in the community of nations. His leadership, often tested by the challenges of the times, was marked by a steadfast belief in the capacity of Bahamians to govern ourselves and to shape our own future.

As we reflect on his extraordinary contribution, we also pay tribute to his widow, Dame Marguerite Pindling. For a quarter of a century she has preserved his legacy with dignity, grace and quiet strength. On behalf of the government and the people of The Bahamas, we extend to her, and to the entire Pindling family, our deep gratitude for sharing him with us and for sustaining his memory through their own sacrifice and devotion.

This anniversary calls us not only to remember but to recommit ourselves to the ideals for which Sir Lynden lived and laboured. His life’s work was the pursuit of a Bahamas in which freedom was secure, democracy was strong, and opportunity was shared. That charge remains before us. It is now for us to take up the mantle, to protect the progress we have made, and to advance even further the dream of a just, prosperous and united Bahamas.

On this solemn day we ask Bahamians everywhere to join us in pausing, whether in prayer, in reflection, or in simple gratitude, for a life that changed our destiny. There is not doubt that his example continue to inspire new generations. His memory remain a guide to us as we work to strengthen our democracy and to deepen our sense of national pride. It is my hope that the nation he led continue to be worthy of his sacrifice.