Homicides hits 70 for the year with some 5 killings in the last 48 hours…

Taimak Saunders homicide victim #69 on Sumner and Soldier Road on Friday morning.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following the 70th homicide for the year which unfolded right in the back of the East Street South police station.

There police discovered a male shot dead just outside the station.

Police officers from the East Street South Police Station are to be commended. When they heard the gunshots emanating from rear of station they ran outside and saw a cube vehicle speeding away.

The officers chased the suspects in their private vehicle. Three occupants in the Cube (suspects) crashed into a vehicle on Bamboo Boulevard and fled foot. Police officers gave chase through Thatch Palm Street where two of three suspects were caught. One was shot and transported to hospital. Another got away. A high powered weapon and a handgun all found. THIS IS GREAT POLICE WORK! NOW…will the judge them grant them bail later this week is the question?

Jamie Tynes #66

This incident comes on the heals of a string of killings on Friday. Police Thursday night saw a double homicide which claimed the life of two men pulled up to a vehicle around 10pm on Penford Close in a white TIDA vehicle when they were immediately fired upon by a dark coloured vehicle which fled the scene. The men attempted to flee but fell to their death. Meanwhile police discovered loads of drugs inside that vehicle. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene. One of the victims BP has identified as 40-something-year old Jamie Tynes son of former House Clerk Maurice Tynes.

Then two hours later police arrived to another incident on Crooked Island and Palmetto Ave. Street where a 24-year-old male was shot and killed. A 41-year-old female injured by gunfire. She was taken to hospital. The male victim was fired upon by occupants of a vehicle which opened fire on him. He died on the scene.

Then a final incident occurred around 4:30 am where the male occupant of a vehicle on Sumner Street and Soldier Road was shot multiple times. Police discovered the lone male driver dead inside the vehicle shot multiple times about the body. The victim we understand is identified as Taimak Saunders.