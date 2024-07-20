Public Hospitals Authority Addresses Concerns Raised in Viral Post 

PMH.

In response to the recent viral post circulating across social media platforms, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) issues the following statement:

Allegations of Health and Safety Violations:

The PHA acknowledges the concerns raised regarding alleged violations of the Health and Safety at Work Act Chapter 321C at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH). Specifically, the claims of an infestation of pests in the mortuary and cafeteria, harmful chemical exposures, and issues related to the air-conditioning system.

Management’s Response:

1. Cafeteria Closure and Pest Infestation:

The decision to temporarily close the PMH cafeteria was made in response to major infrastructural repairs and renovations that have been long overdue for more than five years. While interim measures were in place to maintain operations, the relocation of employees was prioritized to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors. Contrary to the claims made, there has been no evidence of exposure or cross-contamination resulting in foodborne illnesses.

2. Chemical Exposure Incident:

Following reports of a strong diesel odor within the hospital premises, a prompt and thorough investigation was conducted. The source of the odor was traced to a leaking pipeline, leading to immediate isolation of the affected area, remedial work, and thorough cleaning to eradicate the odor and address any potential hazards. All staff members were educated, and those experiencing respiratory concerns were referred to PMH Employee Health for prompt medical assessment and appropriate treatment.

Commitment to Health and Safety:

The PHA reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all individuals within its facilities. As an organization dedicated to the well-being of patients and staff, rigorous measures are continuously implemented to uphold the highest standards of health and safety protocols.

Call for Collaboration:

We encourage open communication and transparency and remain receptive to feedback from employees, stakeholders, and the general public. The PHA is dedicated to addressing concerns promptly, implementing necessary improvements, and ensuring the well-being of everyone within our healthcare facilities.