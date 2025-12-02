Hotel waiter charged with stabbing death his live-in male boyfriend!

Hotel waiter Kirklyn Munroe is accused of murdering his live-in boyfriend Javon Edgecombe 3am on the morning of November 26th, 2025.

NASSAU| The man accused of killing his roommate during a dispute on Monday was charged with murder.

Kirklyn Munroe, 32, according to court records, is being accused of the November 26 (homicide #73) fatal stabbing of Jarvon Edgecombe, who was a 25-year-old living with Munroe like lovers. But something went terribly wrong between the men.

According to police, the couple got into an argument in the early morning hours that turned fatal while at their apartment at Hepburn Estates, off Cowpen Road.

Munroe is said to have thrown the belonging of Edgecombe out of the residence and onto the streets, but Edgecombe refused to leave the property sitting outside the door. It was at this time when the accused is alleged to have stabbed Edgecombe (fatally).

Munroe was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge when he made his initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to April 2, 2026 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Meanwhile the relatives of Edgecombe are making plans for burial. WELL WHAT IS THIS IN LIL NASSAU?!

We report yinner decide!