Massive Communication Failures?

3rd December 2025

Dear BP

Given that each government Ministry is said to have its own communications department, I struggle to understand why the progressive and extensive programs of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) remain poorly communicated and, in many cases, unknown to Bahamians.

Effective government communication is essential because it builds public trust, ensures transparency, and enables successful policy implementation. Without clear and consistent communication, even well-designed policies can fail to gain public support or compliance.

Why Government Communication Matters

• Trust & Legitimacy: Clear communication strengthens the bond between citizens and their leaders. When people understand decisions and policies, they are more likely to trust institutions.

• Transparency & Accountability: Governments that openly share information demonstrate accountability. This reduces misinformation and helps citizens hold leaders responsible.

• Policy Implementation: Communication is the bridge between policy design and public action. For example, public health campaigns rely on effective messaging to change behaviour.

• Civic Engagement: Citizens are more likely to participate in democratic processes when they feel informed and included.

• Crisis Management: During emergencies (pandemics, natural disasters), timely and accurate communication can save lives and prevent panic.

Key Consequences of Ineffective Government Communication

• Erosion of Public Trust: Citizens lose confidence in institutions when messages are unclear, contradictory, or delayed. This distrust can persist long after the immediate issue is resolved.

• Policy Failure: Even well-designed policies fail if people don’t understand them. For example, unclear health guidelines during a pandemic can lead to low compliance and worsen the crisis.

• Spread of Misinformation: Communication gaps create space for rumours and disinformation to flourish, undermining official narratives.

• Reduced Civic Engagement: When people feel excluded or uninformed, they disengage from democratic processes, weakening participation and accountability.

• Operational Inefficiency: Poor communication wastes resources, slows down decision-making, and prevents coordinated action across government agencies.

• Social Instability: In times of crisis, ineffective communication can fuel panic, protests, or unrest, as citizens act on incomplete or misleading information.

Given the undisputed importance of effective communication, one is left to surmise that not only are Bahamas Information Services (BIS) and the other communications departments useless, but that the Bahamian Government is not receiving value for money. Indeed, as ZNS appears to be more interested in interviewing FNM politicians and their adherents, to the exclusion of virtually any PLP messaging; why so much bias and lack of fairness in a taxpayer funded organisation; we need to ask who is running this show?

A recent example is the reopening of the Bahamas Embassy in Washington, D.C. Where is the messaging on this crucial event? Perhaps I missed it.

However, a more egregious explanation is possible. Perhaps the people tasked and receiving substantial salaries from the government are more interested in sourcing the ultimate steam sausage recipe or organising the women’s dem, just a thought. Incidentally, for the enlightenment of these alleged communications gurus, any communication from Buckingham Palace or the King to our Prime Minister to attend an activity is a “command, not an invitation”.

In any event, going into the next general elections, the PLP will be faced with its accomplishments and successes being engulfed in a sea of opposition propaganda, noise and outright lies if the current state of affairs is allowed to remain uncorrected and, unless the those responsible are persuaded that there are on the wrong course I see no change in this state of affairs.

Effective communication is not a luxury—it is a core function of governance. Without it, governments risk losing legitimacy, weakening compliance, and destabilising society. In contrast, clear, transparent, and timely communication strengthens resilience and ensures that citizens can act in alignment with public policy.

Finally, a warning: the old mindset of recognising the problem, complaining, and then doing nothing about it is a losing strategy in the political context.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown