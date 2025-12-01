Adelaide (Golden Isles) has had a long history of supporting FNM! WHY VOTERS HAVE LEFT THE PARTY!

PM Davis delivering his victory speech at Golden Isles HQ on November 24th.

Former Adelaide MP Frank Watson with then Billionaire Peter Nygard his political financier

NASSAU| This coming week Darron Pickstock shall be sworn into Parliament as the MP for Golden Isles following a by-election in the constituency on November 24th.

On the ground Mama Dem of the PLP along with their children and grandchildren paced all day for the PLP, putting a bruising on the weak Michael Pintard team which delivered a piss-poor campaign with their failed candidate Brian Brown. Now we at BP are not leaving this story no time soon.

Despite claiming to have lived in the constituency with open headquarters for more than four years, in the ballot box the name Pickstock edged out with the majority of votes.

Now, since the win, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who warned Brown not to attempt to dance with the PLP, claimed, contrary to the FNM campaign, that Brown started a late campaign. Someone here is telling a lie!

But to put this by-election in context, one must first examine the dynamics and history of present day Golden Isles.

As far back as 1982 then Adelaide, which stretched from east of Carmichael to Adelaide Village in the west, was all FNM COUNTRY! In fact, when Lynden Pindling was PM Frank Watson represented the area, racking up two decades (1982 to 2002), a twenty year long unbroken service as the MP.

Coral Harbour presented a large community of Long Island residents (boaters) who were loyal to the FNM Party and then in the Cowpen corridor, which still to this day houses shacks and shanty villages, anchored a large community supporting FNM. That Cowpen corridor still today delivered a win at polling stations for Brown FNM.

Over the years, though, particularly since 1992, Adelaide has always remained in the column of a governing party. It was swept away from the FNM following the elections of 2002 won by Michael Halkitis, then Golden Isles flipped to the late Charles Maynard in 2007, then back to Halkitis in 2012. The FNM took it again with the late Vaughn Miller and then Vaughn Miller again – but this time as a PLP and back into Government.

But this time in the recent by-elections Golden Isles not only remained with the Government but discussions with Long Islanders living in the Coral Harbour community say they saw no need to support Michael Pintard. Could it be because of his lack of support to fishermen when Pintard was Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries? And here is where our story gets ‘juicier’!

Golden Isles was traditionally an FNM seat in the days of Pindling, and remained an indicator as to which direction the country was headed. With Long Islanders in Coral Harbour staying home in droves and those in the Shanty Cowpen corridor support for the FNM dwarfed to even lower numbers than traditional, it should tell those in the FNM right there that trouble is coming in 2026!

Every time a government wins seats in that southern corridor between Seabreeze to Golden Isles, the rest falls like dominos in favour of the elected government. And we ga say what we said in the November 24th by-election to Miichael Pintard on this page – If what we see in this recent race remains true – the FNM under the leadership of Michael Pintard is in deep deep trouble! And his role as opposition leader is untenable! Two by-election defeat down and the opposition fortunes are getting worse by the minute!

Hubert Ingraham does not believe this view though – but then again we have come on here before to warn FNMs saying: PAPA cannot help yinner! And he works for Philip Brave Davis da KC or better known across the country as “DADDY|!

We report yinner decide!