NASSAU| The American man who caused the deaths of educator 59-year-old Monique Williams and her nephew 13-year-old nephew, Terrance Williams as they drove in the Treasure Cay community of Abaco on the morning of November 21 has been granted a cash bail of $60,000.

John Griffith Porth, 63, of St Matthew’s, South Carolina was dangerously driving on the wrong side of the road on the morning of the incident when he crashed into the victim’s vehicle killing them in the process.

Porth along with his wife was headed on a bone-fishing trip to Green Turtle Cay and were driving in an SUV at the time.

Veteran Educator Monique was driving to the SC Bootle High High School with her nephew. Calsey Rolle, remains in hospital; the third person in Williams’ vehicle during the crash.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux. He was informed that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Part of Porth’s bail conditions is that he must be fitted with a monitoring device and sign in at his local police station.

Porth is to return to court for the service of his VBI on March 16, 2026. Yinner believes he will still be in the country after being freed?

We ga report and let yinner decide!