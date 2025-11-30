Police record homicide #74 on Sutton Street, off Kemp Road on Saturday afternoon…

File photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting homicide #74 where a man has died while enroute to hospital.

Police opened a homicide investigation #74 Saturday, 29th November 2025, which resulted in the death of an adult male.

We understand hortly after 4:00 p.m., officers responded to Sutton Street, off Kemp Road, where they discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and, as they were transporting him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was in the area of a cemetery when the occupants of a gray-coloured vehicle opened fire in his direction before fleeing the scene. it is unknown if the victim had a criminal record of if he was known to police.

We report yinner decide!