12 MEMBERS OF BUT VOTE TO TAKE INDUSTRIAL ACTION – Well what is dis?

FNM Legal Attorney Kahlil Parker is lead council for Belinda BUT! WELL WAIT! HOW COME MEDIA AIN’T TELL YINNER THIS?!

FNM and BUT attorney Khaill Parker speaking following the early voting blockade at the Golden Isles early voting.

NASSAU| The Bahamas Union of Teachers has released the results of a poll to the following questions:

Question 1: In light of the outstanding matters for members of the Bahamas Union of Teachers should we take industrial action?

87.8% of the respondents [12 respondents] voted YES

Question 2: Should we take a strike vote ?

92% of [12 respondants] the respondents voted YES.

BUT President Belinda Wilson says Union Executives of the BUT will advise members on the way forward.

BP has a Question: Why are they striking? What are their outstanding matters? NO ONE KNOWS!?

The FNM Chief legal council at the by-elections Kahlil Parker is also the lead council for Bahamas Union of Teachers, and he is also Bahamas Public Service Union personal advisor for Kimsley Ferguson. And if that isn’t enough Parker is also Legal Council for the Congress led by Belinda Wilson and Kimsley Ferguson!

So don’t expect nothing but agitation and demonstrations from Belinda and Kimsley until elections. They have no cause but to work for the weak Michael Pintard FNM!

It’s unfortunate that these Unions are using their members for the FNM, but hey, BPSU members know better and aren’t on Kimsley’s Ferguson run.

We report yinner decide!