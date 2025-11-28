21 HAITIAN NATIONALS CONVICTED OF OVERSTAYING AND ILLEGAL LANDING

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on July 5, 2018.

New Providence – On Thursday, November 28, twenty-one (21) Haitian nationals appeared before Magistrate Abigail Farrington in Magistrate’s Court No. 6, where they were convicted of Overstaying and Illegal Landing. All individuals pleaded guilty to the charges.

Jodesty Almonor (M): Overstaying – Fined $3,000.00 or, in default of payment, served 12 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

Samy Georges (M): Overstaying – Fined $3,000.00 or, in default, 3 months.

Francelet Jean (M), Madelene Baptiste (F), Wilson Pierre (M) and Jacksen Joseph (M): Overstaying –

Fined $2,500.00 each or 3 months.

Youkendy Bataille (M), Dieumetre Pierre (M), Wisler Philemon (M), Jordjy Jean (M) and Rose Myriame

Jn Louis (F): Overstaying – Fined $2,000.00 each or 3 months.

Licksony Desir (M), Michelene Civilma (F) and Manitha Voltaire (F): Overstaying – Fined $1,500.00 each

or 3 months.

Judeley Germain (M): Overstaying – Fined $1,000.00 or 1 month.

Ronald Andre (M), Dania Michel (F) and Kervens Holman (M): Overstaying – Each sentenced to 6 months.

Antonie Leblam (M), Prince Joseph (M) and Sedernier Joseph (M): Illegal Landing – Each sentenced to 3

months.

All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of sentences for deportation.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.