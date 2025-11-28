Prime Minister Davis: PHA Academy Graduation Ceremony ‘a proud moment for our nation’

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis takes part in the 2025 Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Graduation Ceremony, on November 28, 2025, held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Hall, Boyd Road.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said, on November 28, 2025, that the 2025 Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Graduation Ceremony was a “proud moment for our nation”; and told the graduands that the moment was about them, their families, and the future of healthcare in The Bahamas.

“This ceremony marks the beginning of your service: service to people; service to country; service rooted in skill, compassion, and commitment,” Prime Minister Davis said, during his Official Remarks at the ceremony that was held at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Hall, Boyd Road.

Among those present were Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin; Ministry of Health and Wellness Permanent Secretary Colin Higgs; Chairman Andrew Edwards and members of the PHA Board; Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority Dr. Aubynette Rolle and the Executive Team; faculty members; special invited guests and family members.

Prime Minister noted that three years prior, the PHA Academy was created with one clear purpose: to invest in the people of The Bahamas.

“We wanted to give Bahamians real opportunities – opportunities to learn, to grow, to expand your education, and to build meaningful careers,” he said. “Opportunities to upskill, so you can better serve patients and strengthen our healthcare system.”

Prime Minister Davis added that, under Dr. Rolle’s leadership, the Academy had delivered on that promise.

“More than 160 Bahamians from seven Family Islands have been trained,” he pointed out. “Hundreds of employees have been upskilled.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “Today, you see the success of the Academy in each of you: 32 Trained Clinical Nurses; 16 Pharmacy Technicians; nine Emergency Medical Technicians; and 14 Medical Billing and Coding graduates. You represent the frontline. You represent accuracy and safety. You represent rapid response. You represent efficient systems.

“Together, you strengthen the backbone of our public health service.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out to the graduands that, although their technical training was essential, the heart of healthcare remained empathy.

“When patients enter PMH, the Rand, Sandilands, or a community clinic, they come with fear, uncertainty, and hope,” he noted. “How you speak to them, how you comfort them, how you explain what comes next – this makes all the difference.”

Prime Minister Davis continued: “Let compassion guide your skill. Let kindness guide your professionalism. Let humanity guide your service. Your journey does not end today. Healthcare is constantly changing. New challenges, new technologies, new expectations. So you must keep learning.

“You must keep growing.”

He stated that that was why the PHA was expanding access to new programs; such as Post-Basic Renal Nursing, Surgical Technology, and Emerging Leadership.

“We want every Bahamian – current staff and future cohorts – to have a pathway to progress,” Prime Minister Davis said.

He pointed out that no one should be left behind because “when you grow, our health system grows”.

“When you advance, The Bahamas advances,” Prime Minister Davis said.

He noted that President Barack Obama once said, ‘We are the ones we’ve been waiting for’.

“And today, you prove that to be true,” Prime Minister Davis said. “You are the investment. You are the opportunity. You are the change.”

He added: “Class of 2025, congratulations. Serve with excellence. Serve with compassion. Serve with pride. May God bless each of you; and may God bless our wonderful Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Among those present were Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin; Ministry of Health and Wellness Permanent Secretary Colin Higgs; Chairman Andrew Edwards and members of the PHA Board; Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority Dr. Aubynette Rolle and the Executive Team; faculty members; special invited guests and family members. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)