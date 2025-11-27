Brent Symonette tells Ingraham “GO HOME” as meltdown begins deep inside the FNM!

STRONG POLITICAL WINDS ARE BEHIND PM Philip Davis KC – HE IS ONE OF US!

PLPs gathered outside Golden Isles HQ on Monday night following a victory at the polls.

NASSAU| Former Deputy PM Brent Symonette and PM Hubert Ingraham came out on Wedneesday in blazing spin mode, claiming that the FNM did well in the recent by-election. WELL WAIT!

Symonette could not even remember which seat was being contested, calling Golden Isles Golden Gates in his short interview with the press. That should tell observers something. He struggles with recall perhaps.

Their poet running a party Michael Pintard is on the ropes for the leadership as former PM Hubert Minnis warned that the by-election was just a taste of what will come for the FNM which has used more than half of its resources to lose. Now thats some truth speaking eh!?

The FNM party, which fired and axed Minnis, is coming to grips with the shocking reality that Bahamians are still backing Prime Minister Philip Davis KC who has won three elections since 2021 against the FNM. Those are the fact!

Davis’ PLP now has a 4-0 record in winning by-elections since 2010 with the FNM being defeated in every one by the juggernaut PLP Tsunami machine which shows up whenever “Daddy” calls.

What the FNM fails to accept is that it has a LEADERSHIP CRISIS! And they are in deep denial over that fact! It has a leader in Pintard who is not credible with the voters across this country! A leader who LIES, creates phantoms and is the only person who believes what comes from his head!

Under Pintard’s “WUTLESS” leadership the People of the Bahamas gave him seven MPs which he dwarfed to four in his inner circle – NONE OF WHOM HE TRUSTED! THAT IS A FACT!

The People of Golden Isles decision was swift and certain: WHY GIVE PINTARD ANOTHER MP, AND, THEY KNOW HE CANNOT KEEP! The opposition is really now just four and a BIGGER SPLIT in the FNM will come following an upcoming national convention.

To suggest that Pintard did well after failing to sell another bad, jokey, WUTLESS candidate whose only resume was that he lived in Golden Isles for some 20 years, campaigning for 15. and yet. failing to convince voters to support him speaks volumes of the level of the failed leadership of Michael Clifton Pintard.

Do anyone remember the flopped FNM National Fair on R. M. Bailey Park where the faithful never showed up and vanished before dark? Or the weak showing of supporters at Labour Day where branches could not assemble 100 supporters to march? This is a reflection on WEAK PISS-POOR LEADERSHIP inside the FNM!

Before the by-election FNM Chairs and generals have called for him to go and we at BP believe after two defeats the right thing for Pintard to do in the interest of the FNM is to LEAVE and join Hubert Ingraham and Brent Symonette. Yinner fired Minnis after one defeat – But Pintard gave FNMs two and yet some still holds his hand!? WHAT A TIME!

Meanwhile, a BIGTIME former PLP Chairman who works for “Bay Street DEM” attempted to caution the PLP on its stunning victory in Golden Isles. However, we know when one works for the FNM puppet masters and fails to accept the successes of Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis KC, who has masterfully rebuilt the PLP from ruins, deepened its bench and widened its attraction, that reality is hard for some to accept. Some who once sat high up in the ear of THE KING! Yinner ain’t ga like me!

You see, in BP’s humble opinion PM Davis is ONE OF US! He has come FROM us! He is a self made man who has written his own chapter in the books of our Bahamian political story.

PM Davis came our way in the Bahamas when the country was on life support; with a broken economy as rampant unemployment faced the nation. Along with that we were suffering before September 2021 from multiple crises!

Philip Edward Davis KC, with a divine assignment for the Bahamian People, rolled up his sleeves and got to work. He assembled a highly skilled team of men and women. Persons like Davis of the “darker hue” (according to some even in the PLP) are not supposed to be so successful in governance! And many like Davis were not expected to have such successes and home runs for Bahamians.

We ga repeat this; Davis is one of us, and he is come FROM us!

For us at Bahamas Press we add: PM Davis’ mastery in local and international politics has outshined and outperformed many predecessors who sat in the seat as Prime Minister in this country.

And today Philip Davis is caring for the Bahamian people like the Father of the NATION Lynden Pindling!

And so for this, and much more, we accept that Davis (BY THE HAND OF THE ALMIGHTY) shall be delivered a second term to govern these islands we call the Bahamas!

TWO STRAIGHT!

We report yinner decide!