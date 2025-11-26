Javon “mugga” Edgecombe is homicide #73 in Hepburn Estates off Cowpen Road 3am this morning

Javon “mugga” Edgecombe, 25.

NASSAU| A 25-year-old man who goes by the name Javon “mugga” Edgecombe was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning, prompting police to open the country’s 73rd homicide.

According to reports, officers were alerted to the incident around 3 a.m. in Hepburn Estates off Cowpen Road. When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive with a stab wound to the upper left chest near the armpit. Emergency Medical Services were called, but the man showed no signs of life.

Police say the victim lived at an apartment complex with another male friend. An argument reportedly broke out between the two, escalating when the friend threw the victim’s belongings outside.

After the physical confrontation ended, the victim sat on the porch, but the friend allegedly went inside, retrieved a sharp object, and stabbed him.

The victim collapsed a short distance from the doorway.

That “friend” turned killer – a 32-year-old male – has since been arrested and is assisting police with the investigation.

