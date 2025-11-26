Economic Minister confirms money is in the bank as promised by Davis for Public Servants!

INCOMING ST. BARNABAS MP MINISTER MICHAEL HALKITIS

MONEY IN THE BANK: Public servants across The Bahamas have officially received their delayed pay raises today, according to Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis.

The update comes after weeks of national frustration and a series of protests led by unions representing nurses, teachers, and other government employees—many of whom argued that the delayed increments were creating financial strain for thousands of workers.

Prime Minister Philip Davis previously assured the public that all outstanding increments would be paid before Christmas, following pressure from workers and widespread calls for clarity on the timeline.