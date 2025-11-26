105 HAITIAN NATIONALS DEPORTED FROM NEW PROVIDENCE

Some 105 Haitian Nationals repatriated to Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

NASSAU – The Deportation Unit successfully carried out a major deportation exercise today at 10:02 a.m., removing a total of one hundred and five (105) Haitian nationals to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on a chartered flight departing from Lynden Pindling International Airport, New Providence. The group comprised eighty-four (84) males and twenty-one (21) females, making this the largest removal operation undertaken by the Department in 2025.

All precautionary measures were strictly observed, as the health and safety of both officers and migrants remain a top priority. The operation was led by Chief Immigration Officer Bianca Rolle- Thomas of the Deportation Unit, working in close coordination with Chief Immigration Officers

Shanori Francis and Philize Rolle-Ellis of the Enforcement Unit. Their teams collaborated seamlessly to ensure the orderly, secure, and humane execution of the removal process in accordance with the Immigration Act and established departmental protocols.

On Tuesday, November 25, twenty-nine (29) Haitian nationals and one Jamaican national appeared before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux in Magistrate’s Court No. 2, where they were convicted of immigration-related offences including Illegal Landing, Overstaying, Possession of a Fraudulent Document, and Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer.

The group received fines ranging from $300.00 to $3,000.00 and sentences from three (3) months to one (1) year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of sentences for deportation

The Department of Immigration encourages members of the public to report suspected immigration violations by contacting the hotline at (242) 604-0249 or (242) 604-0171/2.