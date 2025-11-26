Spiritual Advisor Bradley Rolle contract ends on Freedom March

Bradley Rolle (left) in a segment of the show being told by then host Rodney Moncur (right) to quit the show.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the contract of Bradley Rolle has ended at Verizon Media.

Rolle was Moncur’s Spiritual advisor on the show Freedom March.

The decision came as audience – as like with every talk and radio show across the country – has dangerously declined.

The decision was made effecrive November 21st, 2025.

In a short statement sent to BP Rolle wrote, “It was a good run I must say with my boy Rodney, an experience I will never forget as long as I’m alive.

“I want to thank all of you personally over the years for your love and support.”

Moncur passed away back in early may at age 68. He was popularly referred to as the “Leader of the Women Dem.

We at BP wish Rolle well.

We report yinner decide.