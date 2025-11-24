Darron Pickstock has been declared the WINNER in the Golden Isles by-election

UNOFFICIAL: Pickstock 1,842 – Brown 1,628 – Rolle 221 -BUTLER 18 – The PLP now has a 4:0 record in by-elections

PM Philip Davis KC and wife Ann Marie at the celebration following the Golden Isles By-Election at Golden Isles HQ.

NASSAU| The Leadership of the FNM under Michael Clifton Pintard and Duane Sands is in problems having delivered the opposition party to a second by-election defeat in two short years.

PLP candidate Darron Pickstock was declared the unofficial winner the race by 1,842 votes which resulted in shouts of jubilation outside polling stations.

A somber mood engulfed the Free National Movement and Coalition of Independents camps which campaigned for some four weeks to capture support in the constituency.

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC struck the tone for voters on Sunday morning as he worshipped, and called for national unity ahead of polling day. PM Davis said, “No matter where you stand politically, we are still one people. We may check different boxes on a ballot. But we share the same flag.”

Former PM Hubert Ingraham warned FNMs back in the 2023 West Grand Bahama and Bimini that the party did not have a good record with by-elections. The PLP now has a 4:0 record in by-elections against the FNM.

During the Golden Isles Dignity Gardens community rally of the FNM on last week Friday, the former PM Ingraham said he advised the FNM candidate to not run in the by-election. But the FNM ignored that advice.

PM Davis and wife Ann Marie stood with MP ELECT Darron Pickstock along with his family, colleagues and supporters as they thanked voters at PLP Golden Isles HQ where the celebration kicked-off.

We report yinner decide!