PM DAVIS: We must never let politics tear at the fabric of who we are…

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC – file photo

Prime Minister Philip Davis gave the following remarks on Sunday at Life Changers Ministries ahead of Monday’s by-election:

“…Before Golden Isles goes to the polls tomorrow, this service gives us a precious moment. A moment to come before God with quiet hearts, open hands, and grateful spirits. No matter where you stand politically, we are still one people. We may check different boxes on a ballot. But we share the same flag. We share the same challenges. We share the same dreams for our children. And we pray to the same God. Politics will come and go. Leaders will rise and fall. Parties will win and lose. But we must never let politics tear at the fabric of who we are….”