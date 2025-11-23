FNM Candidate locked out of leadership decisions – Ratified FNM Candidate branded a Hubert Minnis Supporter

Sands Pintard and Cartwright accused of victimizing FNM Candidates – LOOKA THE CREW WHO FIRED MINNIS!

NASSAU| On the eve of a by-election in Golden Isles signs of an already fractured Free National Movement are visible.

Poor messaging, disorganization and lies from the podium by the leader of the opposition is already taking a toll on the FNM as a party and some candidates are concerned about the prospects of the party into a General Election.

Infighting inside the party which fired its former Leader Hubert Minnis, today there is now a fight against anyone they believe still supports Minnis.

BP can confirm one candidate in particular has been sidelined by the party’s leadership in the recent Golden Isles by-election, denied participation in the by-election and denied opportunity to speak on the campaign trail.

That candidate was a former Minister in the Minnis Government and was a strong supporter of the former leader.

With defeat facing the FNM this Monday in Golden Isles finally the FNM could crack deep and the entire leadership perhaps we will see no more following Monday’s election count!

We report yinner decide!