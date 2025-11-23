Partnerships Needed to Tackle the Sustainable Energy Challenges Facing the Country

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the challenges the nation faces in shaping a sustainable energy future are too great for any one organization or entity to tackle alone. Hence, the importance of partnerships.

“Collaboration is key. We must foster partnerships across sectors. This includes governments, businesses, energy stakeholders, and educational institutions. By working together, we can share knowledge, resources, and best practices. We can amplify our impact and drive systemic change,” Minister Coleby-Davis said during the Opening Ceremony of the Energy Summit 2025 held at the British Colonial on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

She explained the power of collaboration with electrifying Potter’s Cay Dock.

The Minister said, “To bring this project to fruition, the Ministry of Energy and Transport is partnering with Office of The Prime Minister, Bahamas Power and Light, Port Department, Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Department of Environmental Health, Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation and the Potter’s Cay Vendors Association.

“This partnership is breaking down silos and facilitating a deeper exchange of ideas. And it has created a network of support that can drive us quicker toward the common goal of safely bringing electricity to Potter’s Cay Dock.”

She also shared some of the “impressive achievements” of some partners.

The Energy Minister explained that Bahamas Grid Company has accelerated efforts to modernize and upgrade the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) network in New Providence, surpassing their initial timeline.

A snapshot of their progress includes:

· The replacement of 488 steel poles and the installation of 9,295 feet of underground cable,

· The integration of 47 intellirupters into the most vulnerable feeders, enabling automatic reclosing during faults. The intellirupters will significantly minimizes outages,

· The repair and installation of 74 streetlights, and

· The installation of 45 trip savers to provide localized protection for lateral distribution lines in neighborhoods. The trip savers will automatically reclose after a fault, helping to prevent local outages.

She also noted that power outages in New Providence have decreased by 86 per cent and that the project is currently 28 per cent ahead of schedule.

The Minister said, “At this rate, The Bahamas is on track to boast one of the most advanced electricity grids in the region. With respect to our Independent Power Producers, 18 new power stations are being built nationwide introducing state-of-the-art solar, LNG, and battery energy storage systems to our communities.

“We are carefully overseeing each development, with most stations expected to be online by the fourth quarter of 2026—a remarkable accomplishment, as projects of this scale typically take several years.”

She said the Ministry of Energy and Transport, in partnership with BPL, is committed to delivering these energy solutions on schedule, striving to reduce both electricity costs and the overall cost of living for all Bahamians. “Whether you live in Bimini or Inagua, the Ministry of Energy and Transport is dedicated to ensuring reliable, affordable, sustainable, and low-carbon electricity for everyone.”

(BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)