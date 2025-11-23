Plans Unveiled for Second Annual Bootleggers and Seafood Festival in West End

Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOIA) officials announced the return of Bootleggers and Seafood Festival, highlighting expanded cultural experiences, a Junior Chef Showcase and a new mixology competition set for November 22 in West End. From left are West Grand Bahama Administrator Ricardo Ferguson Sr.; Member of Parliament for West End and Bimini, the Hon. Kingsley Smith; General Manager of MOTIA, Nuvolari Chotoosingh; Grand Bahama Power Company Communications Assistant Faye Beneby; Eight Mile Rock High School Hotel and Catering Teacher Ms. Braynen; and Home Economics Teacher at St. Georges’ High School Lovinia McDiarmid.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, in partnership with the Grand Bahama Power Company, officially unveiled plans for the Second Annual Bootleggers and Seafood Festival during a November 14, 2025 press conference. This year’s event, set for November 22 at Commissioner’s Field in West End, promises an expanded celebration of culture, cuisine and the island’s storied connection to the Prohibition era.

Organizers say the festival will feature live entertainment, local craft breweries and distilleries and a showcase of West End’s famed seafood dishes — all designed to immerse residents and visitors in the heritage of Grand Bahama.

Administrator for the West Grand Bahama District Local Government, Ricardo Ferguson Sr. said hosting the event in West End feels both symbolic and strategic.

“West Grand Bahama is the capital, at least that’s what they always tell me. So why not host this here?” he remarked. “I’m happy it’s in West End because it provides an infusion into the community. And I’m especially pleased to see students involved, learning, participating, and being encouraged in the field of cookery.”

A major highlight this year is the Junior Chef Showcase, featuring students from three local schools — St. George’s High School, Eight Mile Rock High School, and Sir Jack Hayward High School.

St. George’s culinary instructor Lovinia McDiarmid teased the crowd with bold creations on the menu.

“As the Jaguars bring out Jaguar Juice, we’re creating something amazing with Johnny cake — something you’ve never seen or tasted before. And look out for our stew fish duff,” she said.

Member of Parliament for West End and Bimini encouraged the public to support the young chefs and local vendors who embody the spirit of the community.

“Stew fish duff, that’s interesting, and I’d love to sample it,” he said, adding, “It’s important to involve our children. They are the future of our industry and our leadership, and events like this help nurture that passion.”

Corporate support also remains strong. Communications Assistant at the Grand Bahama Power Company, Faye Beneby, affirmed the company’s continued commitment.

“We’re excited to support this initiative. It highlights local vendors and contributes positively to the community. GBPC is always happy to partner with the Ministry of Tourism, and we’re excited about this event.”

According to the General Manager of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Nuvolari Chotoosingh, festival-goers can also expect an exciting new addition: a mixology competition led by Bahamas’ own Mr. Mix.

“We’re adding something new — the competition for the best bartender on Grand Bahama,” he shared. “With Mr. Mix coming in from Nassau and local spirit distributors showcasing products for the holiday season, it’s going to bring another layer of excitement to the Bootleggers experience.”

The festival will also feature a full lineup of entertainment, headlined by Bahamian icon D-Mac on Saturday evening. Sponsors for the event include Freeport Power, The View and the Local Government offices of West End and West Grand Bahama.

The 2025 Bootleggers and Seafood Festival will run November 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

(BIS/Photos, Andrew Miller)