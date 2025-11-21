PM Davis to National Youth Guard Cohort 5:  ‘I am so inspired by you’

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Official Remarks at the National Youth Guard’s Cohort 5 Graduation, on November 17, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis stated that it was “another proud day”; and told 68 graduates that each of them was “stepping forward to learn, to train, to serve”.

“I want you to know this: I am so inspired by you,” Prime Minister Davis said at the event held at Baha Mar Convention Centre. “And I am so grateful that you answered the call to serve – because we can’t build a better Bahamas without your strength.”

He added: “I know a little something about what it’s like to be underestimated. So let me tell you – I don’t underestimate what you are capable of, and neither should anyone else. The barriers many of you have faced, and continue to face, are real – but you have shown us that your capacity to overcome those barriers is also real. You have uncovered new strengths, you have shown initiative, and you have seen for yourselves your ability to adapt to new responsibilities.”

Among those present were Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs the Hon. Clay Sweeting; and Minister of State with Responsibility for Disaster Risk Management Leon Lundy.

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that the graduates hailed from five islands across the archipelago. He also noted the training they underwent.

“From early morning physical training and marching drills, to Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) and CERT exercises and daily lessons in the classroom and on the ground – you worked so hard to reach this moment,” he said.

“Most importantly, you learned to depend on each other,” Prime Minister Davis added. “You learned how much stronger we are when we stand together.”

He stated that it was known that storms were intensifying, becoming more destructive. He added that when the next powerful storm comes, it will be “unity, training, and readiness that will make all the difference”.

“Cohort Five, I have no doubt that you will benefit from the training you’ve completed for many years to come,” Prime Minister Davis said. “You are becoming the leaders your generation will look to, the leaders our country needs in hard times – the calm in the storm.”

“I have every confidence you will live up to these high expectations, because you have already distinguished yourselves in remarkable ways,” he added.

Prime Minister Davis noted that Cohort 5 was the first active Youth Guard cohort to mobilise during training in order to “support our nation in real time”.

“When Hurricane Melissa threatened our communities, you answered the call,” he said. “You served in four shelters across New Providence and supported operations at the National Emergency Operations Centre.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “This cohort also marks another first, the first time we have welcomed cadets from Acklins and San Salvador. Acklins and San Salvador, your presence strengthens this programme. It reminds us that national service belongs to every island, every community, every Bahamian.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that Cohort 5 had given back to The Bahamas “in visible and meaningful ways”.

“You served as escorts at the 2025 Cultural Awards, representing the dignity and poise of the Youth Guard,” he said. “You volunteered with the Bahamas Red Cross, clearing and reorganizing their warehouses, and supporting the Red Cross Farm so that 200 meals a day can reach our elderly and disabled.

“You walked fields, cleared brush, and opened new nature trails as Clifton Heritage Park expands its ecotourism experiences for Bahamians and visitors alike,” Prime Minister Davis added. “You even gave your evenings to public safety, assisting the Gang Crime and Justice Task Force and helping gather over 500 community survey responses, working late into the night after your full training days.

“That is service. That is commitment. That is stepping up when others might step back.”

Prime Minister Davis said that many of the Cohort 5 members were “stepping straight from training into meaningful employment”, including opportunities at Great Stirrup Cay and Royal Caribbean International’s CocoCay and the new Royal Beach Club.

He added that the National Youth Guard programme was not only producing responders.

“It is producing workers, leaders, achievers – young Bahamians who are ready to build their future,” Prime Minister Davis said. “Cohort Five, your actions have spoken loudly. Your country has heard you and has already felt your impact.”

He added: “I want to close by acknowledging those who make the National Youth Guard possible. To the instructors and to the families of Cohort Five, your encouragement and support are the foundation our youth guards stand on today. To our chief instructors, Chief Petty Officer Kelsey Missick and Force Chief Paulette Higgs, thank you for your exemplary leadership and your passion for moulding young lives with purpose. To the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, thank you for your continued direction and leadership. To the Captain of Coral Harbour Sonia Miller, thank you for your dedication, your steady hand, and your belief in the potential of every young person who stands here today. To the Ministry of National Security staff in the National Youth Guard office, thank you for your unwavering support and commitment to this program’s success. To the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, thank you for your extraordinary devotion to the Youth Guard – you have been essential to its continued growth and success.”

To Cohort 5, Prime Minister Davis stated that the day marked the end of their training, but the beginning of their future.

“Carry yourselves with pride,” he said. “Forge ahead with confidence. Serve with compassion. And show The Bahamas and the world, through your actions, what young Bahamians are capable of.”

“I am so proud of you,” Prime Minister Davis added. “May God bless you, and may God continue to bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”