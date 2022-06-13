Hotshot PLP Criminal Lawyer turned down $40k retainer to represent Adrian Gibson…

Attorneys Devard Francis and Ramona Farquarson

NASSAU | Hotshot PLP Lawyer Devard Francis turned down a $40k retainer to represent former Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation Adrian Gibson.

Meanwhile, drama queen Ramona Farquarson never showed up in court today. We believe she was never retained. She was at CDU when Gibson was being questioned by police.

Attorneys Don Saunders, Elsworth Johnson and Renard Henfield represented Adrian Gibson in court today. The trio couldn’t organize bail for their client – what is dis? With this present legal team Gibson could end up in the US Federal jail as WSC is the holder of IDB and Caribbean Development Bank funds.

