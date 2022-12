BPSU President Kimsley Ferguson

BP Breaking| So Ministry of Finance, which many believe the BPSU President Kimsley Ferguson works with, somehow is telling workers across the service there was a glitch. What glitch?

YA KNOW, When the finance officers executed payments without proper paperwork, it was no glitch. They overpaid themselves yinner recall that?

But today, with all the proper instructions in place, there is always a glitch! Who ga explain this?!

Pay the peopleā€¦ just how you paid yourselves!

I gone!