2022 Queen’s Birthday Honourees Presented Insignia for Their Contributions

2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith presided over the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours ceremony at Baha Mar Convention Center, December 14, 2022.

Eighteen Bahamian honourees were presented insignia for their contribution of service to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in various areas including religion, sports, politics, business, and the community.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis, KC, brought remarks and congratulated the honourees on being community leaders, and emphasized the need for their service in The Bahamas.

“In the challenging times we are living in, we need distinguished men and women like you, more than ever. It is your selflessness, dutifulness and willingness that will allow us to surmount even the greatest of challenges,” he said. “You are examples of success that future generations can look up to with great reverence. Bahamian excellence is still alive and well in each of you.”

The 2022 honourees would be the last to receive the Birthday Honours of the Late Queen Elizabeth II since her passing this year.

According to Prime Minister Davis, it is with this historic moment that the honourees can be recognized for the positive impact that they have on society.

“Your life’s work will now forever be associated with this great honour. You have our deepest respect and admiration,” he said.

The list of honorees and their various honours are:

COMPANION OF THE MOST DISTINGUISHED ORDER OF ST. MICHAEL AND ST. GEORGE (CMG)

Bishop Dr. Delton Fernander, for Service to Religion

Mr. Churchill Tener-Knowles, for Service to Sports and to the Community

Mr. Leo Marvin Blaine Pinder, for Service to Politics and to Business

OFFICER OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Pastor Francis Carey II, for Service to the Community

Mr. Steven Trevor Wright, for Service to Business and to the Community

MEMBER OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Mrs. Ann Elizabeth Percentie-RusseIl, for Service to Politics

Pastor Samuel Boodle, for Service to Religion

Bishop Walter Hanchell, for Service to Religion and to the Community

Mr. Norwood Rahming, for Service to Business and Religion

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Mrs. Patricia Pennerman-Bell, for Service to Education and to the Community

Mrs. Juletta Lloyd-Charlton, for Service to Education

Mrs. Carriemae Hunt, for Service to Politics

Ms. Kyron Strachan, for Service to Business and to the Community

Ms. Paula Sweeting, for Service to Education

Rev. Kenneth H. B. Adderley, for Service to Religion

Rev. Basil Johnson, for Service to Religion

Bishop Lawrence Rolle, for Service to Religion and to the Community

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Commissioner Clayton Fernander, For Exceptional Service in the Police Force