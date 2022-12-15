Sam Bankman-Fried fighting extradition to the U.S.

Sam Bankman Fried

Supreme Court Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez will hear a bail application for former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried on January 12, 2023.

The 30-year-old former cryptocurrency billionaire is fighting extradition to New York, where he is accused of misusing FTX customer assets to prop up his investment firm Alameda Research.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt refused Bankman-Fried bail at his initial appearance before her on Tuesday, citing his access to large sums of money.

She said she could not impose any condition to ensure that he would return for his hearing.