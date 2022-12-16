Former PLP Chairman Andrew “Dud” Maynard passes…

Andrew “Dud” Maynard

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning of the passing of former PLP Chairman, unionists, hotelier and political activist Mr Andrew “Dud” Maynard.

He was a key PLP supporter and served as the party’s Chairman under the Pindling Era.

He you should know Dud was the father of former FMN Chairman and Sports Minister the late Charles “Charlie” Maynard who passed away back in 2012 during a political campaign in Abaco.

“Dud” Maynard was among 21 Bahamians who received National Honors in 2019.

To his wife and the entire Maynard clan please have our sympathies. May his soul rest in peace.