St. Francis and Joseph Catholic Primary School sixth-grader Jerlea R. L. Adderley emerged as the 2022 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year during a ceremony at the Church of God Auditorium on Joe Farrington Road on Saturday, 11th June, 2022.

Adderley walked away with a $7,000 scholarship and numerous prizes after receiving the top honor amongst more than 100 nominees.