ADRIAN Gibson being taken through the backdoor of the Magistrate Court Comolex to be charged.

BP Breaking| Sitting Long Island MP Adrian Gibson arrives through the back door of the Magistrate Court Complex. Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police held a press conference (a diversion). MP GIBSON will be charged with 53 counts.

The charge sheet lists Adrian Gibson, Peaches Ferguson, Rashard Gibson, Tanya Demeritte, Joan Knowles and Elwood Donaldson are all being charged this morning.

