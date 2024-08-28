John Archer aka Johnny Moon and NOT Brian Adderley is the registered holder of the B Group – World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group

John Archer will ORGANIZE with new B Group for Boxing Day Parade – Will Brian Adderley follow?

John “Moon” Archer

NASSAU| Dealings deep inside the B-group of The World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group are coming to light on Bahamas Press and, as we prepare for the season of Junkanoo, our focus will move from the VALLEY BOYS to the Junaknoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP).

On Tuesday BP broke the story that the Valley Boys – The Way Forward will become the only one of two Valley Boys registered for the upcoming season to rush as an A Group because World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group was the last to register and record as an organization at the Registrar.

Last Monday the Registrar Office, which sits under the Office of the Attorney General of the Bahamas, advised the registered holders of World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group via letter that their registration will be rescinded. Now this is news.

Junkanoo cannot have two groups with the same name rushing in the 2024/25 Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Parades. Therefore it means the Valley Boys – The Way Forward – will hold the proper license and registration as an A Category in the season.

During the 2024 Independence rush the Valley Boys – The Way Forward – headed by Trevor Davis and team proved that over 80% of the group had fallen behind that team to give a masterful presentation on Bay Street.

So who is behind B-Group registered as World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group? Most persons believed it was Brian Adderley. Even we at BP thought Adderley was the leader but a closer investigation into the records proved this is not the case.

BP has learned registration for the new B Category Group (World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group) – which must change its name – was secured by the following persons:

PRESIDENT and Treasurer – John Archer aka “Johnny Moon”

Vice Presidents – Stephon Bain and Francisco Cooper

Secretary – Alextine Clark Daxon aka Tinney

Most Valley Boys members have captured Brian Adderley as the face of the new B Group, but it’s really “Moon” Archer who controls the ship as President and Treasurer. REPORTERS/MEDIA take note and please DO YINNER RESEARCH when calling up persons to ask questions! Brian Adderley cannot give any answers because he is NOT on any registration.

We at BP already see rifts inside the Archer camp and, as BP skillfully and masterfully unlocks the vast treasures of information, our forensic team has moved deep inside the Bahamas Development Bank where we have tracked the scent of Archer. But that ga be another story for another day.

We ga report and let yinner decide!