Enrollment of Meteorological Cadets, almost double that of last year’s inaugural cohort

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Niccolo P. Small Meteorology Cadet Programme was launched in 2023 with nine cadets; and now, in 2024 it boasts installation of 17 cadets.

Energy and Transport Minister, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis at the Baha Mar Closing and Recognition Ceremony for this year’s Meteorology Cadet Programme, August 22, commended the young cadets’ achievement and, also, the service to the nation of past and present meteorologists.

She said: “The Bahamas Department of Meteorology is an important agency of the Government of The Bahamas. Its work is truly invaluable and touches every facet of our lives. Led by the Acting Director, Jeffrey Simmons, the Department of Meteorology has worked tirelessly over the years to provide a critical service to our country and the Bahamian people.

“I publicly express my sincere gratitude for the tremendous work that the Department of Meteorology does every day.”

She noted, “It is no secret that climate change is leading to more extreme weather and climate events such as longer and more intense heat waves, heavier rainfall, and severe hurricanes.

“Our vulnerability to the adverse impacts of weather events is increasing in many areas. It is a fact that our islands are low-lying, and that many Bahamians live near the sea.

“By investing in the Niccolo P. Small Meteorology Cadet Programme, the Government of The Bahamas is giving young Bahamians an opportunity to become meteorological scientists and foster a sense of environmental stewardship. We launched the Programme in 2023 with 9 cadets. Today, in our second installment there are 17 cadets – all young Bahamians who represent the future of our nation.”

Minister Coleby-Davis spoke to the dedication and service of former and Met trail blazers and department directors: “As the Acting Meteorology Director indicated in his speech, the Department of Meteorology has provided dedicated service to our nation over the years.

“As Minister with responsibility for the Department, I am acutely aware of some of the personal sacrifices made by past and current staff members of the Department of Meteorology in the fulfillment of keeping our country updated on weather systems and Bahamians safe.

“In far too many instances, the work of these individuals has gone unnoticed and unrewarded. I intend to change this observation.

“Last year, we recognized the work of former Director, Kenneth ‘Ken’ Lightbourne and the first female meteorologist, Donna Duncombe.

“This year we acknowledge the work of former Directors, Arthur Rolle, and Trevor Basden, as well as the current Acting Director of the Department, Jeffrey Simmons.

“Mr. Arthur Rolle became the third Director of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology. Under his directorship, Family Island Weather Stations went fully automated. With the assistance of the United States of America Voluntary Co-operative Programme, Mr. Rolle developed a storm surge atlas for the Northwest Bahamas. In 2009, Mr. Rolle was elected President of the World Meteorological Regional Association IV.

“Mr. Trevor Basden was the fourth director of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology. Under his directorship, the Government of The Bahamas invested over twenty million dollars for acquisition and installation of four doppler weather radars to effectively cover the entire island chain. During his career, Mr. Basden was a member of The Bahamas Hurricane Forecasting Team and the principal officer from the Department of Meteorology attached to the then Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). He has given numerous talks and lectures on hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis and disaster preparedness to schools, civic groups, and disaster preparedness officials.

“Mr. Jeffrey Simmons joined The Bahamas Department of Meteorology in 1979 as Meteorological Trainee and now serves as the Acting Director. Mr. Simmons has more than 44 years of experience in tropical meteorology forecasting with emphasis on hurricane tracking and forecasting. He has also been actively involved with climate change for more than 25 years contributing to many documents on global climate change issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Mr. Simmons is The Bahamas’ Permanent Representative to the World Meteorological Organization. Under his directorship, the Niccolo P. Small Meteorology Cadet Programme was established.

“In the future editions of the Niccolo P. Small Meteorology Cadet Programme, we will recognize other Bahamian pioneers in the field of meteorology and their contributions to the development of our nation.”

The Minister declared that she was proud of the young men and women in the second edition of the Niccolo P. Small Meteorology Cadet Programme, and encouraged other young Bahamians to enroll. It was in 2016, under the leadership of then Minister of Transport and Aviation the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, she said, that the capabilities of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology were expanded. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)