A Big-time Security Officer at a mega resort returns to work after being arrested and charged with possessing an illegal firearm!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is wondering if a mega resort in western New Providence takes its security seriously after a worker charged with gun possession is back on the job after being charged!

Bahamas Press has learned Bahamar supervisor of security was charged for possession of an illegal firearm which was discovered by police in his Carmichael Road home.

But after being on medical leave for one solid week, the security officer shows up for work as if nothing ever happened. Now what is this? He gat the Bannister treatment for someone, eh?

BP is warning the mega resort to get its damn act together and get these people from around yinner area. Ya want carry gun? Then go make ya profession as a criminal and see how long that will last!

WE WARNING YINNER!