Major Hotel Property set to be constructed on the site of Grand Lucaya Hotel as a $2 billion project is set to be announced for Grand Bahama…

BIG BIG NEWS COMING!!!

Grand Lucayan Resorts

PM Davis

FREEPORT| The Davis Government is set to announce a $2 Billion development for Grand Bahama. The big deal set for the island will deliver a solution in turning around the economy.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC told reporters a few weeks ago to expect some big news and BP has it just before the announcement.

A 2 Billion Dollar project will sit on the site of the Grand Lucayan Hotel with plans to create massive employment for the people of Grand Bahama.

BP understands some three towers will be built out in the project with two casinos. With plans underway for a new hospital (now under construction) and the celebration of a major Carnival Port and Airport, the magic is set to return to Grand Bahama under the Davis Government.

And while all this juicy news is set to begin, Davis is working overtime to drop-kick the Grand Bahama Port which has done little to deliver progress for the people of Grand Bahama.

PM Davis touched down on Grand Bahama today to tighten the loose ends on the BIG BIG ANNOUNCEMENT.

In fact the Port wants to increase power bills on the people while doing little to help Grand Bahamians get over following Dorian, the Pandemic and Minnis’ wicked rule.

One observer told BP, “Davis Administration is a breath of fresh air to the people of Grand Bahama. For years we saw the Port sell off our assets, fail to live up to its obligations and impose fees on us.

“We hope the Davis Government takes back everything they sold off to private interest because they believed they could sell our things (FREEPORT POWER) while we suffer. WE ON GRAND BAHAMA ARE BACKING THE DAVIS GOVERNMENT THIS TIME AROUND!”

