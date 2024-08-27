Brian Adderley leaves meeting after learning his group is now a B Group with a soon-to-be new name!

Brian Adderley OUT of the Valley Boys!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following the breakup of the B Group World Famous Valley Boys, which most believe is being led by Brian Adderley who is only a front.

So the Registrar Office has given notice to the B Group World Famous Valley Boys telling them that they must change their name for the upcoming Boxing Day Parade. But this is just the start.

Meeting with the former title sponsor has caused further fallout for the group where Brian Adderley left a meeting after being told what conditions must be met to get a sponsorship from the title sponsor. Adderley abruptly left the meeting, now knowing that his B Group cannot carry the name Valley Boys.

The Registrar will only accept one VALLEY BOYS which is the WAY FORWARD group which were the first to register the group properly and register with all the regulations to enter Bay Street. In the end Brian Adderley and crew are out and must start over like a scrap gang.

What is most interesting now is this: Adderley is out from the Valley Boys and no longer has involvement with B Group World Famous Valley Boys because the leaders there have blocked his involvement.

Absolute Power corrupts ABSOLUTELY! For more than a year and a half Bahamas Press (AND ONLY OUR MEDIA ORGANIZATION) warned Adderley that his day was coming and the joyride was going to end. DEY LAUGHED AT BP! Well look who laughing now!

That reality has come. In the end The VALLEY BOYS THE WAY FORWARD has the official seal of approval to enter Bay Street!

We report yinner decide!