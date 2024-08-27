Johnyk Bevans wants Iram Lewis’ FNM Central Grand Bahama seat…

Johnyk Bevans wants Central Grand Bahama seat and did his own back to school event in Iram Lewis seat.

Iram Lewis MP

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is learning that a professional barber in Grand Bahama wants to give the FNM a cut and shave in the constituency of Central Grand Bahama.

Now the constituency is the seat of sitting MP Iram Lewis who initially supported Hubert Minnis but took Hubert Ingraham’s advice to support Michael Pintard’s bid to remain as leader of the FNM.

Now we at BP reported how Lewis, in intercepted texts, was ‘cussin’ the party leadership over persons conducting back to school activities in the branch without his permission.

Watch this now: Lewis in an article in the daily Tribune told the paper there is no bad blood between him and the Party Leadership, dismissing what Bahamas Press wrote. Well your BP warned the Terlet Paper (the Tribune) to do its research first!

Lewis wrote in an FNM party chat: “Once again this level of disrespect is TOTALLY out of order! Who gave authorization for this event to take place at The Central Grand Bahama Constituency office? I am the sitting Member of Parliament and that Office is where constituency matters are dealt with by the Member of Parliament. Who Authorized this? I was not notified, or asked for any sort of permission before this giveaway took place. This is the level that we are now….”

Johnyk Bevans is known as “da BARBER” on Grand Bahama and is active in the FNM. Bevans wants Lewis’ Central Grand Bahama seat and last week he was in the constituency headquarters giving away items for back to school with the MP missing in action.

We want The Tribune and Lewis to know BP was on scene in the back to school give-a-ways in the Branch and snapped this photo for our readers to remind them when we report we can prove what we say!

But we ga prove and let yinner decide!