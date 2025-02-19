“Jokey Pasta” questioned by police after being caught pretending to be a guardian to an underaged boy! 

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning another “Jokey Pasta” from another church in the country has been questioned by police.

Sources confirmed to BP that the “Jokey Pasta” was brought in for questioning by the police last week after he was found to be operating as the guardian of a young underaged school boy.

The “Jokey Pasta” is known for his wicked antics of grooming people children while pretending to be something wearing a collar and robe. Interestingly enough, the “Jokey Pasta” has plenty high-ranking gospel ministers in his circle of friendship which we believe gives a cover of protection to continue in his wicked deviant lifestyle.

While we at BP have not seen any charges on this latest investigation, we ga add this: the “Jokey Pasta” is a close friend to that Geography school teacher charged last week for assaulting another teen boy at a high school in the country!

Listen, yinner better leave these people “churrin” alone!

We ga report and let yinner decide!