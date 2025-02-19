Michael Pintard and Adrian White should be the last to discuss MARITAL RAPE!

St Anne’s MP Adrian White

NASSAU| Adrian White and Michael Pintard are in the press discussing Marital RAPE.

Now the FNM has some serious problems using people who have a history to come out and speak for them. Adrian WHITE should be the last FNM to form any conversation on the word RAPE. He should be quiet on the issue and not on the road speaking; ESPECIALLY IN PUBLIC!

But it shows you how vile and bold these “DUTTY” FNMs are.

Some in the FNM forget after 1992 they held the Government for 19 years (non-consecutively). They didn’t hire Bahamians. They didn’t regularise workers in the public service. They didn’t deliver National Health Insurance for Bahamians. They didn’t deliver law to cause procurement processes to government contracts. The FNM did not bring into force Freedom of Information nor did they enact laws on Marital RAPE!

But today what they could not do in 19 years they want Philip Brave Davis da KC to deliver in three! And all that after they left the Bahamians under house arrest and an economy on life support in 2021!

FNMs have no shame! They are SHAMELESS!

But we ga report and yinner decide!