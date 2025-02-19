New Commission bill tabled to investigate MPs, Public Officers, Government Administrators, Police and Armed Forces!

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis lay on the table of the House of Assembly The Independent Commission of Investigations Bill 2024 which will provide for an independent body to investigate incidents involving serious breaches of criminal law committed by officers of the armed forces and specified officials including Members of Parliament, Public Officers, Members of Government entities, Family Island administrators and specified officials of other public bodies.

Referencing the recent New York court indictment of two high-ranking Bahamian officers, Davis stressed the need to establish the bill to restore trust for justice amongst the Bahamian people.