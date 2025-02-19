Son of Grand Bahama real estate mogul Nikolai Sarles dies – suicide investigation opened…

36-year-old Nikolai Sarles.

FREEPORT| Grand Bahama police has opened a suicide investigation which involved a 36-year-old man who is the son of a well-known realtor on Tuesday.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Nikolai Sarles son of well-known realtor James Sarles.

Acting on information, officers conducted a search of a bushy area, off Grand Bahama Highway, after 7:40 p.m, police said.

During the search, they discovered a vehicle and a short distance away a male unresponsive with a gunshot wound and a firearm nearby.

Preliminary reports indicate he had been missing since 2 p.m. In addition, police seized a quantity of ammunition from the victim and his vehicle. A doctor visited the scene and pronounced him dead.

