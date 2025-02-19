A 70- year-old drowns on Bimini…

file photo

BIMINI| Bahamas Press is now learning Police in Bimini are investigating a drowning incident that took place on Wednesday, 19th February 2025, shortly after 11:00 a.m (today).

Initial reports indicate that a 70-year-old Caucasian female was swimming in the area of Paradise Beach North Bimini when a family member who was ashore noticed she became motionless.

She was assisted to the shore, and CPR was administered. However, all efforts proved fruitless. She was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.