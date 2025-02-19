PM Davis: Launch of Urban Renewal Authority ‘a landmark achievement’

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC addressing guests the launch of Urban Renewal Authority.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Remarks at the Official Launch of the Urban Renewal Authority, on February 17, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis stated that the official launch of the Urban Renewal Authority was “a landmark achievement for the government and people of The Bahamas”.

“Two decades ago, the Christie administration was eager to implement a programme that would tackle urban blight on the island of New Providence, and address the serious issues plaguing our communities, such as crime, gangs, youth delinquency, and a lack of programmes for community support,” Prime Minister Davis said, at the event held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall. “A radical solution was needed.”

He added: “That was the context in which Urban Renewal came to life — as an initiative designed to directly address our social challenges. It was a ray of hope and replenishment then, and it continues to be one of the most effective, results-driven tools in this government’s arsenal. We are pleased that the programme has expanded to Grand Bahama, as it was, and other Family Island communities.

“From community policing, to a robust Small Home Repairs Programme and Senior Citizens Club, Urban Renewal is a multi-pronged initiative driven by the idea that when communities come together, real change happens.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that Urban Renewal was just one of the many avenues through which his administration was making “real, tangible, and transformative changes” for The Bahamas.

“Our policies, programmes, and strategic investments are all working together to uplift the people of this Commonwealth,” he noted. “We want the Bahamian people to know, there are Government programmes to empower and support their dreams, and that bridges are being built to provide new opportunities.”

“From funding for small businesses to the creation of jobs; from opportunities for training and education to our second-chance programme for youth who run afoul of the law, we are giving Bahamians the hand-up they need to lead more fulfilling lives,” Prime Minister Davis added.

He said that, naturally, Urban Renewal reflected his administration’s core values of “compassion, empowerment, and just governance”.

“I have no doubt that the Urban Renewal Authority will continue to drive positive change in our nation, especially with such devoted and driven champions of this cause,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis stated that Minister of Housing and the Urban Renewal Authority the Hon. Keith Bell and Minister of State the Hon. Lisa Rahming, along with Managing Director Stephen Dean, had been “instrumental” in setting up the Authority from the very start.

He added that he was also pleased to recognise the Authority’s “able and committed co-chairpersons”, the Rt. Hon. Algernon Allen, who had been a part of Urban Renewal since the very beginning, and the “indomitable” Rev. Dr. Diana Francis.

“And today, I am pleased to announce that former Prime Minister Perry Christie has accepted my invitation to guide and direct the Urban Renewal Authority and programme going forward; and I wish to indicate I have now dubbed him ‘Father of the Urban Renewal Authority’,” Prime Minister Davis said.

He noted that his invitation to Prime Minister Christie was in recognition of the fact that the programme was “birthed” by him.

“And there is no one better suited to ensure its effectiveness and success,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis noted that, with that independent statutory body, his Government guaranteed a more efficient, accountable, and transparent Urban Renewal programme.

“The ability to mobilise both private and public funding will make the new Urban Renewal Authority more financially sustainable, and more impactful, than ever before,” he said. “And that is something to celebrate.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “My friends, I leave you today with a firm reminder — it takes close cooperation between all members of our village to truly create widespread and long-lasting change. Governments alone cannot build stronger communities. The private sector, civil society, community figures, and individuals all have a role to play. We have work to do together to create a safer, more prosperous, and more connected Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

He continued: “We must embrace all our brothers and sisters, no matter their backgrounds. We must see them as able and willing partners in this national project.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that Urban Renewal had already changed many lives; and stated that he knew that even more lives “will be improved in this latest chapter”.

“So, join us in securing lasting change,” he said. “We all have a responsibility to leave these islands better than we found them – leave lives better than we found them – so, let’s all play our part.”