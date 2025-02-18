Prime Minister Philip Davis’s Remarks at the SpaceX Falcon 9 Landing Ceremony

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen,

Today, we stand on the shores of Eleuthera, a place whose very name means freedom—a name that carries the weight of history, the spirit of resilience, and the boundless possibilities of the future. And today, under these vast Bahamian skies, we gather not just to witness history but to make it.

A rocket will land in The Bahamas—not by chance, not by coincidence, but because we are a nation that is ready. Ready to step into a new era of progress, ready to seize opportunities once thought beyond our reach, ready to push beyond what is expected of us.

And yet, some may ask: Why The Bahamas? Why SpaceX? Why here? Why now?

To them, I say: Why not us?

Why should The Bahamas not be a hub for space innovation?

Why can’t our people have a front-row seat to the future?

Why should a small island nation not dare to dream as big as the stars?

With today’s historic Falcon 9 booster landing in our waters, The Bahamas has become the first international destination in the world to host a SpaceX rocket landing. This is not a one-time event — this is the beginning of a new chapter. Over the coming months, The Bahamas will host at least 20 scheduled rocket landings.

This agreement with SpaceX will:

• Position The Bahamas as a leader in space tourism, giving people from around the world a reason to visit our islands—not just for our beaches, but for a front-row seat to space history.

• Generate economic opportunities by attracting space enthusiasts, creating jobs in the technology and tourism sectors, and sparking new investments.

• Strengthen STEM education, with a $1 million investment in The University of The Bahamas to inspire the next generation of Bahamian scientists, engineers, and innovators.

We have worked hand in hand with SpaceX to ensure that these landings follow strict safety and environmental protocols. Environmental assessments have been ongoing for more than six months and the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection has ensured that no landing occurs within 10 nautical miles of any ecologically significant area. We will continue monitoring before, during, and after each landing to protect our pristine waters and marine life.

Some may look at this moment and see a rocket booster returning to Earth. But we see something far greater. We see a symbol of what is possible. We see a moment that tells every child in every school across this country that no dream is too big, no ambition is too bold, and no frontier is beyond our reach.

Some of our ancestors came to Eleuthera in search of freedom. They carved a future out of the unknown, driven by the belief that something greater awaited them. Today, we honour their legacy—not by looking back, but by reaching forward.

This partnership with SpaceX is not about rockets — it is about opportunity. It is about equipping our young people with the skills, the knowledge, and the courage to compete in a world that is moving faster than ever before.

Through this collaboration, The Bahamas will become a center for space tourism, technology, and innovation. Through SpaceX’s investment in STEM education, we will empower the next generation of Bahamian scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs. And through our own determination, we will prove that small nations can dream big.

The Bahamas has long been a leader in hospitality, and now we are delighted venture into the new and exciting territory of space tourism.

This fascinating new foray is made all the more inspiring by a winning partnership between the Government of The Bahamas and Bahamian aerospace engineer and future astronaut, Aisha Bowe.

There is no limit, my friends, to what our country can achieve when we come together.

The Bahamas is a nation of navigators. We are not afraid to take risks, or brave the unknown. A spirit of adventure runs through our veins. Today, we look to the skies and embrace a brave new future for tourism in The Bahamas.

I believe in a Bahamas that does not wait for opportunity.

Let us continue to embrace change–to move forward, boldly, with confidence in who we are, and the heights we can ascend.

This moment is not just about what the world sees in us—it is about what we see in ourselves. We are more than our size, more than our history, and far more than what others have told us we can be.

We are Eleuthera—the land of the free.

We are The Bahamas—a nation unafraid of the future.

And so, I say to all Bahamians, dream boldly. Reach beyond what is comfortable. Push beyond what is expected.

This is our time. This is our moment. This is our Bahamas.

Thank you.