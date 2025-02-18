Rodland Real Estate Closes Sale of $4.7 Million Residence at The Penthouses at Goldwynn 

Nassau, The Bahamas – February 14, 2025 – Rodland Real Estate, a leading luxury real estate brokerage in The Bahamas, has successfully facilitated the sale of Penthouse 1203 at The Penthouses at Goldwynn, West Bay Street, New Providence. The luxury brokerage’s refined marketing strategy, expansive network, and local insights have helped to drive momentum across the residences as the appreciating Bahamian market remains highly competitive.

Developed by Wynn Development and designed by Acree Design & Consulting, this 5,008 square-feet three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse has panoramic beach views, 12-foot ceilings, expansive terraces and an unparalleled pool deck for residents. A similar property in Miami with equivalent square footage would be approximately twice the cost.

Buyers at Goldwynn Resort & Residences enjoy full access to a range of premium amenities, including an infinity pool, a rooftop pool, a fitness center, a luxurious spa, and exquisite seaside dining options. Property owners can also collaborate with the on-site management team to rent out their residences, earning tax-free rental income through a flexible reservation and booking system, with no limitations on personal use.

Positioned adjacent to the exclusive Goldwynn Resort and Residences in Nassau, this exceptional property offers unrivaled lifestyle benefits, including breathtaking ocean views and direct access to beachside activities. With its sophisticated design, the residence exudes Bahamian luxury, featuring a modern beach-inspired aesthetic with white oak and marble finishes, complemented by accents of black and bronze metal. The space is tastefully adorned with classic furnishings and striking abstract art.

“Interest in the island lifestyle remains strong, and we are honored to be a consistent player in the waterfront real estate market,” said Janyce Carey, Luxury Real Estate Advisor at Rodland Real Estate. “Our clients expect world-class service, and we pride ourselves on providing ongoing support for their lifelong real estate needs.”

Operating throughout The Bahamas, Rodland Real Estate specializes in luxury markets, including Lyford Cay, Old Fort Bay, Ocean Club Estates, Sandyport, and Cable Beach, as well as private islands. Rodland’s team of experts works discreetly to achieve clients’ individual goals and to open doors to the most unique and exceptional properties that The Bahamas real estate market has to offer.